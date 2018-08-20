Smart Sand Inc (SND) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Smart Sand were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 3.08. Smart Sand Inc has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,748.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.