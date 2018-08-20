Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Shares Bought by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 187,748.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,443 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNN opened at $35.76 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

