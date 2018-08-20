Sociall Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $18,992.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. In the last week, Sociall has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00287437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00151608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

