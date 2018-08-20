Societe Generale Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN)

Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($236.36) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($246.59) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cfra set a €182.00 ($206.82) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.03 ($227.30).

ETR LIN opened at €173.50 ($197.16) on Friday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €150.10 ($170.57) and a 12 month high of €199.40 ($226.59).

Linde AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

