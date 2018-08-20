Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Given a $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLGL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. equities analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $5,334,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

