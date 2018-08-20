Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Garmin (GRMN) Stock Price

News articles about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Garmin earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.081185888392 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Garmin stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $84,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 100,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $6,103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,875,852 shares of company stock worth $245,300,588 over the last 90 days. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

