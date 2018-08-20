Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect YPF (YPF) Stock Price

News coverage about YPF (NYSE:YPF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.1104383461711 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. Raymond James upgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NYSE:YPF opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

