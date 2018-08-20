Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Stock Price

Media stories about Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0197344722807 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. Horizon Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Horizon Pharma will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,347,818.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

