Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Stock Price

Headlines about CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoBiz Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.6302041802737 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COBZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoBiz Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ COBZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 7,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $941.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. CoBiz Financial has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.48.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. equities analysts predict that CoBiz Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

