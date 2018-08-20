Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Stock Price

News articles about ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConnectOne Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3117638559906 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CNOB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,496. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $814.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, Director Nicholas Minoia purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,276.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $33,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

