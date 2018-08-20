Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Unitil (UTL) Stock Price

News stories about Unitil (NYSE:UTL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unitil earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.9704560867131 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

UTL stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.61%. equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

