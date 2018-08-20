Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect USA Technologies (USAT) Share Price

News stories about USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3990230133626 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have issued reports on USAT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ USAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $939.01 million, a P/E ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 0.62. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

