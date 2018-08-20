Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Share Price

Headlines about Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crossamerica Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.276858128188 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 3,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 1.16. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,625.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director John B. Reilly III purchased 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $194,649.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

