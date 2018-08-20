Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AGCO (AGCO) Stock Price

Media coverage about AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AGCO earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.4748300375341 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. AGCO has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

