Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Share Price

News headlines about Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axalta Coating Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1525600288039 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.03 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $457,046.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,669.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $1,023,973.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,420.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,046 shares of company stock worth $2,278,787. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

