Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Qiwi (QIWI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qiwi earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.5676680624997 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Qiwi stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 6,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,117. Qiwi has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $681.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.74.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $17.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

