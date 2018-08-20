Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Stock Price

News stories about Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yield10 Bioscience earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 49.1210359065261 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of YTEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 27,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,713. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.02.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a negative net margin of 1,377.53%. research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

