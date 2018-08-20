Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimball International Inc Class B earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.47. Kimball International Inc Class B has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Kimball International Inc Class B Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

