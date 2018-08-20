Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Accenture (ACN) Share Price

Media stories about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Accenture earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.247161818524 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

NYSE ACN opened at $164.89 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $130,823.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,066.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $735,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,410.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

