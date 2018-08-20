Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Match Group (MTCH) Share Price

News stories about Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Match Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.2347242516938 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MTCH opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Match Group has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Match Group to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

