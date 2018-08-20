Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Global Partners (GLP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.9233661386165 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $676.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 136.69%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

