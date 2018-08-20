Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Share Price

News articles about Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nova Measuring Instruments earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.9215324582324 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.03. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,501. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $781.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.