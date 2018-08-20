Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TE Connectivity (TEL) Stock Price

Media stories about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.884735447721 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $92.95 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

