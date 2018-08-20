Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hooker Furniture earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.6231192965863 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HOFT traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,184. The firm has a market cap of $533.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.35. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $142.89 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 1,064 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $52,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Larry Ryder sold 2,693 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $129,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $604,697. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

