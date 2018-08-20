Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nevro (NVRO) Stock Price

News headlines about Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nevro earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.6076350499067 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of -0.83. Nevro has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.