Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Share Price

Media coverage about Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unique Fabricating earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.2637994957304 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

