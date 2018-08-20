Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Share Price

Headlines about ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6919000854618 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,643. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $862.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.20.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

