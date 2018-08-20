Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Price

Headlines about Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chefs’ Warehouse earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1913161325289 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,962. The company has a market cap of $864.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.14 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

