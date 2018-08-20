Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Echostar (SATS) Stock Price

Headlines about Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Echostar earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.3589799874873 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SATS opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $525.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.50 million. Echostar had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 1.71%. analysts expect that Echostar will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Echostar news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,151.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

