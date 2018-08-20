Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Glaukos (GKOS) Share Price

News headlines about Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glaukos earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.3271071599733 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Glaukos from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 38,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,732,404.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,513 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,890. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

