Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price

News articles about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sempra Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9342776634018 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SRE opened at $116.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

