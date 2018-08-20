South Texas Money Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,466 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,220,000 after buying an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 142,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 252,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 252,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $18,694,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $18,092,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $140.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $906,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 396,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,070,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $408,923.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,889 shares of company stock worth $19,052,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.