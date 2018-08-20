South Texas Money Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 57,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $66.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.