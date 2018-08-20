Spark Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NutriSystem were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NutriSystem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,734,000 after purchasing an additional 252,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NutriSystem by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237,914 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NutriSystem by 1,457.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NutriSystem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,413,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NTRI opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

