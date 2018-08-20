Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) Position Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 14.7% during the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 288,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 8.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,020,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

BMV:BWX opened at $27.39 on Monday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 52-week low of $544.00 and a 52-week high of $559.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This is a positive change from Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.