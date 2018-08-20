Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spero Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7085294051221 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,418. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,479.91% and a negative return on equity of 132.11%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Sendek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,676 shares of company stock valued at $187,438. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

