SPS Commerce (SPSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.36

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.36 and last traded at $95.13, with a volume of 1906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,495 shares of company stock worth $3,600,600. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 734.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 223.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

