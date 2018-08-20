Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 233.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $131.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

