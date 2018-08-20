Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 865 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

