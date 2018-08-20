Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.51. Stamps.com reported earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $139.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.05. 223,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,718. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,677 shares of company stock worth $21,137,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $340,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,033,000 after buying an additional 246,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,734,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.