Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $892,457.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $892,457.00 and approximately $2,614.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00284716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00151662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.