StarterCoin Price Up 16% This Week (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $367,287.00 and $63,682.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Qryptos. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00276055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00152315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,407,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

