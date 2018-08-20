Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STML. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

STML opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $452.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

