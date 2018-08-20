Sterling Investment Management Inc. Takes $5.10 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500,837 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,299,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,130,000 after buying an additional 185,234 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,506,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,848,000 after buying an additional 222,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,375,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after buying an additional 213,684 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $50.73 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

