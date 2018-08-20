Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Price Target to $26.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of HIBB opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7,057.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 440,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 399,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,533,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

