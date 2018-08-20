Stoneridge (SRI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stoneridge earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.9725900826533 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,821. The stock has a market cap of $897.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. CL King began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.