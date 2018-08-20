Stratasys (SSYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.12

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 35879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.