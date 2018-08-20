Strs Ohio Sells 798,204 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 798,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 162,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 160,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,611,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $85,692,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,554,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

