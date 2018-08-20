Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.12

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Substratum has a market cap of $47.25 million and $289,967.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, BiteBTC, Binance and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00294060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00153054 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, BiteBTC, COSS, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.