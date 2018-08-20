Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summer Infant an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SUMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summer Infant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summer Infant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $60,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMR. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,683,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 268,364 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of -0.40. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.11 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. equities analysts anticipate that Summer Infant will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

